KD DESIGNS LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Llanelli
Reviews (1)
    Welsh farm house, KD DESIGNS LTD
    Welsh farm house, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD
    Welsh farm house, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD
    +3
    Welsh farm house
    Pub, KD DESIGNS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Pub, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Pub, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Pub
    Coffee shop, KD DESIGNS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Coffee shop, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Coffee shop
    Garden update, KD DESIGNS LTD Modern garden
    Garden update, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD GardenFurniture Metal Grey
    Garden update
    Show-home Templeton Pembrokeshire, KD DESIGNS LTD Modern living room
    Show-home Templeton Pembrokeshire, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD KitchenTables & chairs
    Show-home Templeton Pembrokeshire, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD BedroomBeds & headboards
    +2
    Show-home Templeton Pembrokeshire
    "Oakdale" complete renovation project Carmarthenshire, KD DESIGNS LTD Modern kitchen
    "Oakdale" complete renovation project Carmarthenshire, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD Modern kitchen
    "Oakdale" complete renovation project Carmarthenshire, KD DESIGNS LTD KD DESIGNS LTD Modern living room
    +2
    "Oakdale" complete renovation project Carmarthenshire

    KD Designs Ltd offers an interior design service which includes sourcing & supply of fabrics for curtains & Roman blinds, floor/wall coverings, furniture, lighting. We can project manage every step of the way, or if you prefer to go it alone that's fine too, you can commission KD to put together a mood board for as little as £250 + vat

    Our designs and project management will ensure that your property achieves the highest standard of refurbishment in private, commercial and show homes . 

    Services
    • Room designs
    • refurbishment for private houses
    • Hotel
    • pub
    • holiday lets refurbishments
    • Bespoke curtains
    • blinds
    • furniture
    • lighting.
    Service areas
    LLANELLI
    Address
    44 OLD RD
    SA15 3HP Llanelli
    United Kingdom
    +44-7785926681 www.karendaviesinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Tomasz Karczewski
    Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
