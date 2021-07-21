Your browser is out-of-date.

Button & Sprung
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Bed buying, made better. Button & Sprung sells high quality pocket sprung mattresses and stylish upholstered beds in any fabric. Free delivery within 65 miles of London, free mattress takeaway service and 100 nights returns.

    Services
    Upholstered Bed and Mattress Retailer
    Service areas
    Fast, friendly, and UK wide delivery
    Company awards
    • Hammersmith & Fulham Brilliant Business Award for Best Design and Interiors Business 2016
    • Shortlisted for the Good Web Guide Website 2016
    Address
    Unit 9A/9B, Imperial Studios, Imperial Road, Fulham
    SW6 2AG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-3333201801 www.buttonandsprung.com

    Reviews

    Kathryn jefferson
    ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE - STILL WAITING ON A BED I ORDERED IN JULY! I’ll start by saying I’m a very reasonable person, a business owner myself and have been more than patient. I first ordered the bed for £1645 on 21st July 2021 after seeing the lovely Camelia bed on Binky Felsteads Instagram when we were renovating our house. I loved the bed so much I actually planned the decor around it and created the paint colour with this in mind and carpets to complement it. So when the bed arrived in September 2021 after patiently waiting three months I was disappointed that it was the wrong fabric. It was a week before our baby was due so we were allowed to keep the bed temporarily whilst the new replacement was ordered. I was offered no apology but told I would be able to “exchange” the bed. Fast forward to now and almost February and over 4 months later and I still haven’t revived my replacement. My emails were ignored several times so I called the office and was told in December my replacement had “fallen through the net” and been forgotten! So they would place another on order for me to be delivered in early January. I am still waiting for my bed or communication. I’m not one to leave negative reviews but given the amount of occasions you’ve had to rectify the situation and have failed to offer even the most basic level of customer service, I’m so disappointed and think other people should know this before they spend thousands on a bed they may never receive.
    4 months ago
    Rowena Cumner
    I think it says a lot that despite being burgled at 3am we still made it to our Button + Sprung appointment the following day, and what a gold star experience it was (and free parking!!)! We were given a solid introduction briefing and freshly laundered pillow to try all of the mattresses in their studio and loved the private loft space where you could spend considerably time lying all over the main contenders according to your needs and requirements in peace. The team are very very knowledgeable. Such a great and considered experience. Having said we wouldn't rush the buying process we ended up committing and paying before we left! Today our mattress was delivered and carefully installed, they took away the wrapping and left a pair of bed socks too. So clever. Delighted, will never buy a mattress from elsewhere again. Just watch out for pesky Fulham council who love to give road driving fines on your way to dreamy sleep. Pay attention to the instructions of how best to get there. Heaven - just wish I'd bought this pre-pandemic!
    2 months ago
    Andy Fisher
    This company produces a range of traditional mattresses as well as beds. Their (probably) unique selling point is that you can visit their showroom in Fulham and spend as long as you wish peacefully trying the mattresses without any hassle. They will even offer you a cup of tea! You can book a slot or just turn up.
    3 months ago
