Blue Rose is based in West Sussex and work on Residential, Commercial, Hotel and Leisure projects. Our services encompass Interior Architecture, 3D Design and Property Development.

Depending on the scale of your project, we will help develop your project using mood boards, conceptual imagery, working drawings, and 3D visuals to ensure your design specifications have been met.

Blue Rose will work closely with your appointed contractors, surveyors and any other associates involved in the project.