Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blue Rose Interior Architecture
Interior Architects in Worthing
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Blue Rose is based in West Sussex and work on Residential, Commercial, Hotel and Leisure projects. Our services encompass Interior Architecture, 3D Design and Property Development.

    Depending on the scale of your project, we will help develop your project using mood boards, conceptual imagery, working drawings, and 3D visuals to ensure your design specifications have been met.

    Blue Rose will work closely with your appointed contractors, surveyors and any other associates involved in the project.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • 3D Design and Property Development
    Service areas
    UK & Europe and worthing
    Address
    Suite G3, Columbia House, Columbia Drive
    BN13 3HD Worthing
    United Kingdom
    +44-1903413149 www.bluerose3d.co.uk
      Add SEO element