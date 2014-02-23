PomPom Galore was launched in the quest to design and develop a new decoration using the traditionally made pom pom. Pom pom garlands are used to festoon, decorate and generally bring a smile! Following a successful launch with just 3 garlands, PomPom Galore now offers a range of pom pom garlands in different colour ways as well as a selection of accessories including hair bobbles, book marks, push pins, magnets and key rings/ bag clips. New pom pom fairy lights have recently been added to the ever expanding PomPom Galore portfolio.