PomPom Galore
Furniture & Accessories in Shrewsbury
Reviews
    Kid's Bedroom Decoration , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Nursery/kid's roomLighting Wool White
    Kid's Bedroom Decoration , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored
    Kid's Bedroom Decoration , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Nursery/kid's roomLighting Wool White
    +2
    Kid's Bedroom Decoration
    Pom Pom Garlands in a Bedroom , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
    Pom Pom Garlands in a Bedroom , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
    Pom Pom Garlands in a Bedroom , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
    +1
    Pom Pom Garlands in a Bedroom
    Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
    Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
    Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
    +3
    Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden
    Pom Poms On Accessories , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Office spaces & stores
    Pom Poms On Accessories , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Pom Poms On Accessories , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Pom Poms On Accessories

    PomPom Galore was launched in the quest to design and develop a new decoration using the traditionally made pom pom. Pom pom garlands are used to festoon, decorate and generally bring a smile! Following a successful launch with just 3 garlands, PomPom Galore now offers a range of pom pom garlands in different colour ways as well as a selection of accessories including hair bobbles, book marks, push pins, magnets and key rings/ bag clips. New pom pom fairy lights have recently been added to the ever expanding PomPom Galore portfolio. 

    Services
    decorative accessories using traditionally made pom poms
    Service areas
    • Home Decoration
    • Interior Decoration
    • Kids Decoration
    • Decorative Accessories
    • Lighting
    Address
    Comley Bank
    SY4 1DH Shrewsbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1743741161 www.pompomgalore.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jonathan Grimsey
    Fascinating
    almost 3 years ago
