Rooms
Klarity Glass Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Birmingham
Projects

    Qubik Square Glass Coffee Table
    Quebec Rectangular Grey Tint Glass Coffee Table by Klarity
    Recess Glass Coffee Table
    Judd – Rectangle Glass Coffee Table with Shelf
    Judd Smoked glass Coffee table with Shelf
    Judd smoked Glass coffee Table
    Klarity Is a specialist glass furniture company based in the heart of England. We offer a wide range of furniture including glass coffee tablesglass dining tablesglass console tables, designer mirrors and more. 

    We also manufacture our own items and can offer a full bespoke furniture service. Our manufacturing services include UV bonding for both Commercial and domestic customers. 

    Services
    • Glass Furniture
    • bespoke furniture design
    • UV bonding
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Unit 3 Alexander's Wharf
    B30 3DY Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-8006190599 glassfurniture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Michael Rowan Michael Rowan
    Rarely if ever have i been so impressed with the efficiency and attention to detail of the delivery people. Courteous and helpful , nothing too much trouble including delivering at 07 20 in the morning as we were going out. The quality of the table is fantastic and looks as good as we hoped from the photograph. Would recommend your company to anyone .
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
