The focus of our business is on craftmanship which is why we make up our work on the premises using traditional hand finished methods. We specialise in being able to meet the demand of interior designers, whether the demands are in design, the complexity or the size of the job - but whichever, always in respect of the quality of the finished work.



Born into a respected interior design and furnishing family with a long heritage in the industry, Sarah has grown up working for major interior designers and producing work which hangs in the homes of many well known Clients. For More information on our long heritage, have a look at our history page on our website www.clarkandenglish.co.uk

So what you get with Clark & English is our experience and proffessionalism in creating your design ideas. Because we are, First and Foremost, in the business of professional make-up for professional designers, we are used to working with other people's ideas and, where appropriate, enhancing those ideas