INTERIORS:designed
Interior Designers & Decorators in East Horsley
    Surbiton, Surrey
    Surbiton, Surrey, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Classic style kitchen
    Surbiton, Surrey, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Classic style kitchen
    +6
    Surbiton, Surrey
    West Wimbledon
    West Wimbledon, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Classic style bedroom
    West Wimbledon, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Classic style bedroom
    +3
    West Wimbledon
    Wimbledon Village, SW19
    Wimbledon Village, SW19, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Eclectic style living room
    Wimbledon Village, SW19, INTERIORS:designed INTERIORS:designed Eclectic style dining room
    +3
    Wimbledon Village, SW19

    Georgie Postlethwaite, owner of INTERIORS:designed, is an experienced, highly skilled and fully qualified interior designer. 

    INTERIORS:designed was borne out of Georgie’s desire to design beautiful spaces that create life long memories. The design studio specialises in providing superior interior design services to residential properties throughout the UK. Pivotal to our design ethos is the desire to fully understand our clients’ requirements, wishes and aspirations; thereby enabling us to return innovative and distinctive design schemes within budget and time frame. 

    One of our greatest strengths is the ability to imaginatively combine colour and pattern to great effect, providing even the most colour adverse clients with a finished scheme that reflects their personality and most importantly, suits the space that it has been designed for. 

    Georgie is a firm believer that good interior design should be available to all. “I pride myself on treating all client projects with the same degree of professionalism. Regardless of whether I’m sourcing a rug, designing a lighting scheme or completely re-working an entire property. The client places their trust in me and I will work tirelessly to ensure the end result matches their initial aspirations.”

    Services
    Full spectrum interior design service
    Service areas
    • London
    • Home Counties and beyond
    Company awards
    • KLC Tutor Award
    • Best of House Service Award
    • Best of House Customer Service Award
    • BIID Member
    Address
    The Studio, Petwood, Forest Road
    KT24 5BL East Horsley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7967646953 www.interiorsdesignedltd.com
