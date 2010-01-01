The key to Deirdre Dyson’s design style is simplicity of line and a use of colour that is based on her experience as a fine artist.
Deirdre produces a bespoke collection of hand knotted rugs every year to add to her existing Design Library and all rug designs can be manufactured in any variant required. We also undertake one-off commissions.
Applications range from private to professional, and have included fashion boutiques, hotels, public foyers and property developments.
Ethics are very important to Deirdre Dyson, all our hand-knotted carpets are GOODWEAVE certified, your Guarantee that they have not been produced using child labour.
- Service areas
- London & International
- London, UK
- Company awards
- Campaign for Wool Carpet & Rug Awards 2018 Winner Innovation category for 'Skyscape'
- International Wool Carpet & Rug Awards 2017 Winner Design Sector Hand Knotted Rug Award for 'Bulrushes'
- Carpet Design Awards Winner 2013 'Best Studio Artist' for the rug design 'Autumn Leaves'
- Address
-
554 Kings Road
SW6 2DZ London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-2073844464 www.deirdredyson.com