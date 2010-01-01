Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd
Flooring in London, UK
Overview 17Projects (17) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Deirdre Dyson 2020 LOOKING GLASS Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Blue
    Deirdre Dyson 2020 LOOKING GLASS Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Silk Amber/Gold
    Deirdre Dyson 2020 LOOKING GLASS Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Multicolored
    +7
    Deirdre Dyson 2020 LOOKING GLASS Collection
    Deirdre Dyson 2019 PLUMAGE Rug Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Deirdre Dyson 2019 PLUMAGE Rug Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Deirdre Dyson 2019 PLUMAGE Rug Collection, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    Deirdre Dyson 2019 PLUMAGE Rug Collection
    DEIRDRE DYSON'S 2018 HORIZONS RUG COLLECTION, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Floors
    DEIRDRE DYSON'S 2018 HORIZONS RUG COLLECTION, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Floors
    DEIRDRE DYSON'S 2018 HORIZONS RUG COLLECTION, Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Floors
    +2
    DEIRDRE DYSON'S 2018 HORIZONS RUG COLLECTION
    DEIRDRE DYSON 2017 VISTA RUG COLLECTION , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Multicolored
    DEIRDRE DYSON 2017 VISTA RUG COLLECTION , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Beige
    DEIRDRE DYSON 2017 VISTA RUG COLLECTION , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    +6
    DEIRDRE DYSON 2017 VISTA RUG COLLECTION
    Deirdre Dyson 2016 Rug Collection - WALKING ON ART , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Green
    Deirdre Dyson 2016 Rug Collection - WALKING ON ART , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Multicolored
    Deirdre Dyson 2016 Rug Collection - WALKING ON ART , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Multicolored
    +6
    Deirdre Dyson 2016 Rug Collection - WALKING ON ART
    Deirdre Dyson's GEO-SPRING rug in a Surrey Music Room , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Classic style study/office
    Deirdre Dyson's GEO-SPRING rug in a Surrey Music Room , Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Deirdre Dyson's GEO-SPRING rug in a Surrey Music Room
    Show all 17 projects

    The key to Deirdre Dyson’s design style is simplicity of line and a use of colour that is based on her experience as a fine artist.

    Deirdre produces a bespoke collection of hand knotted rugs every year to add to her existing Design Library and all rug designs can be manufactured in any variant required. We also undertake one-off commissions.

    Applications range from private to professional, and have included fashion boutiques, hotels, public foyers and property developments.

    Ethics are very important to Deirdre Dyson, all our hand-knotted carpets are GOODWEAVE certified, your Guarantee that they have not been produced using child labour.

    Service areas
    • London & International
    • London, UK
    Company awards
    • Campaign for Wool Carpet & Rug Awards 2018 Winner Innovation category for 'Skyscape'
    • International Wool Carpet & Rug Awards 2017 Winner Design Sector Hand Knotted Rug Award for 'Bulrushes'
    • Carpet Design Awards Winner 2013 'Best Studio Artist' for the rug design 'Autumn Leaves'
    Address
    554 Kings Road
    SW6 2DZ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073844464 www.deirdredyson.com
      Add SEO element