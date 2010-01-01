The key to Deirdre Dyson’s design style is simplicity of line and a use of colour that is based on her experience as a fine artist.

Deirdre produces a bespoke collection of hand knotted rugs every year to add to her existing Design Library and all rug designs can be manufactured in any variant required. We also undertake one-off commissions.

Applications range from private to professional, and have included fashion boutiques, hotels, public foyers and property developments.

Ethics are very important to Deirdre Dyson, all our hand-knotted carpets are GOODWEAVE certified, your Guarantee that they have not been produced using child labour.