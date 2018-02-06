The London Alcove Company provides bespoke interior cabinets,bookcases, wardrobes and radiator covers in a variety of finishes, fitted or free-standing, designed to free up space in your home. All of the work is handmade to measure in our workshop and is installed or delivered by our clean, polite and friendly team of qualified cabinet makers and installers.

Whether it’s a walk-in wardrobe or fitted bookcase, our experience in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture will allow you to achieve the result and effect you want.

A free design and quote service is available, at a time to suite you, with the focus on creating the perfect solution for your storage or display requirements. Whether you are looking for innovative storage solutions, unique display furniture, a fantastic home office or you simply want to make your home more beautiful, we can create your perfect pieces bring your vision to fruition. With over 40 years in cabinet making, all of our units are crafted to suit your style, functionality and space. You will receive the highest level of service along with a brilliant product you will be proud of and that will serve you for a lifetime.