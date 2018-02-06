Your browser is out-of-date.

The London Alcove Company Limited
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
Reviews (17)
    The London Alcove Company provides bespoke interior cabinets,bookcases, wardrobes and radiator covers in a variety of finishes, fitted or free-standing,  designed to free up space in your home. All of the work is handmade to measure in our  workshop and is installed or delivered by our clean, polite and friendly team of qualified cabinet makers and installers.

    Whether it’s a walk-in wardrobe or fitted bookcase, our experience in the design, manufacture and installation of furniture will allow you to achieve the result and effect you want.

    A free design and quote service is available, at a time to suite you, with the focus on creating the perfect solution for your storage or display requirements. Whether you are looking for innovative storage solutions, unique display furniture, a fantastic home office or you simply want to make your home more beautiful, we can create your perfect pieces bring your vision to fruition. With over 40 years in cabinet making, all of our units are crafted to suit your style, functionality and space. You will receive the highest level of service along with a brilliant product you will be proud of and that will serve you for a lifetime.

    Services
    • Wardrobes
    • Alcove cupboards
    • Bespoke furniture
    • fitted furniture
    • radiator covers bookcases
    • home office
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit D07B Riverside Business Centre
    SW18 4UQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088747026 www.londonalcove.com

    Reviews

    Charlie Skilbeck
    Very good, lovely shelves, put up quickly with no fuss.
    about 2 months ago
    sarah kay
    London Alcove created two custom bookcases for my Bloomsbury apartment. I am especially pleased with the floating one over the sofa that holds lots of books while not taking up any space. Both bookcases were designed to harmonize with my existing furniture. The process from design to installation was smooth and everyone I dealt with at London Alcove was unfailingly courteous and responsive.
    3 months ago
    Erik Blair
    Great company - great quality. We had two alcove units designed and fitted. The level of customer service was top-notch and we had good communication throughout the entire project. The fitters were friendly, efficient and had a good eye for detail. The decorator came in on the last day and made everything look great. They got on with the job and cleaned up after themselves. We are delighted with our new alcove units.
    about 2 months ago
