Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Drivetec Ltd
Paving in Hucknall
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Latest driveways, Drivetec Ltd Drivetec Ltd
    Latest driveways, Drivetec Ltd Drivetec Ltd
    Latest driveways, Drivetec Ltd Drivetec Ltd
    +9
    Latest driveways

    Installers of Resin Bonded Driveway for residential commercial needs.  Perfect for driveways, pathways and heritage trails.   

    Over 30 different colours and stone available.  We are the only company  the latest in resin from Colas - a major resurfacing company - for residential use - and stone from Derbyshire aggregates.

    It's eco friendly, easy to install and half the cost of traditional surfacing such as tarmac and block paving. Available from £30 per square meter.

    Services
    Driveway installers, Conservatories, and building work.
    Service areas
    • Hucknall
    • East Midlands
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Derbyshire
    • Leicestershire
    • Northamptonshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Greater Manchester
    • Sheffield
    • Leeds
    • Hull
    • Greater London
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    Unit 10 Byron Business Centre
    NG15 7HP Hucknall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1157270009 www.drivetecltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    stephen dempster
    over 2 years ago
    Becky Steed
    Took over 3 months to finish initial project, repeatedly poor communication not turning up when scheduled too. Multiple faults discovered and took further 4 months this summer to rectify, still not good quality finish but fed up with the poor communication and have decided to live with it. Avoid if you want a quality driveway completed within a reasonable timescale
    almost 5 years ago
    Arron Leivers
    Good product that I didn’t know much about before having the quote. Offers a Good price and the job is completed in a reasonable time. Overall a good cost effective product that looks nice and would recommend.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element