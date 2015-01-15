MDM Glass Ltd is an experienced team of glazers offering a wide range of bespoke glass products: rooflights, walk on glass, shower screens, balustrades, splash backs, glass doors & windows, etc.

We supply and fit bespoke glass products upon your request. We have years of experience working with construction & building companies, architects, designers and private customers. Our Glass and Glazing experts are ready to give you an advice for any of your projects.