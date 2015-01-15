Your browser is out-of-date.

MDM GLASS LTD
Glass Manufacturers in London
Reviews (8)
    • Campana Road Project, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern garden Glass Transparent
    Campana Road Project, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Rustic style living room Glass Amber/Gold
    Campana Road Project
    Before and After, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern garage/shed
    Before and After, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern garage/shed
    Before and After, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern garage/shed
    Before and After
    Clapham House, London, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Clapham House, London, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Clapham House, London, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Clapham House, London
    Glass Extension, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Glass Extension, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Glass Extension, MDM GLASS LTD MDM GLASS LTD Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Glass Extension

    MDM Glass Ltd is an experienced team of glazers offering a wide range of bespoke glass products: rooflights, walk on glass, shower screens, balustrades, splash backs, glass doors & windows, etc.
    We supply and fit bespoke glass products upon your request. We have years of experience working with construction & building companies, architects, designers and private customers. Our Glass and Glazing experts are ready to give you an advice for any of your projects.

    Services
    • skylights
    • rooflights
    • walk on glass
    • glass balustrades
    • splash backs
    • glass worktops
    • glass doors & windows
    • mirrors
    • showers.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    260 Cavendish Road
    SW12 0BT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086736868 www.mdmglass.co.uk

    Reviews

    Amanda Alex
    Thank you Melisha for helping me with my mirror.
    3 months ago
    ALi Ali
    Great company, friendly staff. Fitted glass balustrade in my house. Good lead time and price ratio.
    8 months ago
    Richard Everett
    MDM recently did our Beautiful Glass splashback and a bespoke glass door for our home. The guys who came around were great and did a great job. Would deffinitely recommend them.
    11 months ago
