Jamie Robins Handmade Furniture
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pott Shrigley
    • Jamie Robins Handmade Furniture of Pott Shrigley, Cheshire are cabinetmakers specialising in the design, manufacture and installation of fine quality bespoke kitchens, bedrooms, dressing rooms and home offices / studies. Individually designed and handcrafted solid wood and hand painted finishes in a choice of modern, contemporary or traditional styles.

    Services
    • bespoke kitchens
    • bedrooms
    • dressing rooms
    • media rooms
    Service areas
    north west, Greater Manchester, and Pott Shrigley
    Address
    6a Old Brickworks
    SK10 5RX Pott Shrigley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625560700 www.jamierobins.co.uk
