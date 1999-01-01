Beau-Port is a family business, set up in 1999 by Mark and Clare Johnson and has recently been celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Mark's love of designing and installing perfect dream kitchens for clients extends back over 20 years. His creative approach and problem solving skills set him apart from other kitchen designers and the many positive testimonials that Beau-Port receives from satisfied clients confirm that the company offers both experience and expertise.

Good old fashioned, exceptional service is a high priority for the Johnson family and Clare Johnson commented: "We understand what an important investment a new kitchen is and guide and care for our customers every step of the way." Beau-Port's spacious showroom offers visitors the opportunity to 'test drive' the many full scale kitchens on display, also to relax and linger while they consider the huge number of variations and options on offer, guided and advised by Mark Johnson, his wife Clare and in recent years the addition of their eldest son Jacob to the Beau-Port team. Meticulous care is taken in the selection of products supplied by Beau-Port and only the very best products are chosen and installed by the company's team of friendly, reliable, skilled craftsmen - who always clean up after themselves!

Beau-Port's mission is to design and install the very best quality kitchens and interiors that are as individual as our clients.

"We felt so comfortable with Mark and confident of his expertise that we took ourselves off on holidays and left Mark and his excellent team to get on with the project. We are really thrilled with the design, finish and quality of the kitchen. It has really changed the way we live for the better and the reaction from friends and family has been 'WOW'! They just can't believe the transformation." Christine Boot. For more information view her project here. "Mark is very thorough, has a very good eye for detail, listened to what we wanted to achieve and worked well with our architect. The whole process was a really enjoyable experience, with a much more personal level of communication. We were also impressed with the Beau-Port showroom too and the amount of time that Mark and his team invested in the project." Chris H, Hampshire. For more information view Chris' project here.