Artform Architects
Architects in Manchester, UK
    Award-winning Manchester and London based practice offering professional architectural design services for custom designed homes, bespoke domestic extensions and larger commercial projects.  We are an RIBA chartered practice with a growing reputation for producing creative solutions to challenging client briefs with a focus on client collaboration and personalised service.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Building Regulations
    • 3D Visualisation
    • construction drawings
    • specifications
    • Project Management
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Greater Manchester and North West
    • London and South East
    • M3 3JE
    • M3 3AQ
    • Manchester, UK
    Company awards
    • 2018 – Two projects shortlisted for North West LABC Building Excellence Awards
    • 2018 – Awarded Best Building Designer for UK (Architectural Innovation Awards)
    • 2018 – Awarded Best Custom Home Design Company, England (BUILD Magazine)
    • 2017—Named in BUILD Magazine's Top 50 Architecture List
    • 2016—Awarded Construction Firm of the Year UK (Finance Monthly's Global Awards)
    • 2016—Awarded Best Contemporay Private Residential Architect
    • (BUILD Magazine's 2016 Architecture Awards)
    Address
    XYZ Building, 1st Floor, 2 Hardman Boulevard
    M33AQ Manchester, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1616600377 www.artformarchitects.com
