aimee bollu
Artists & Artisans in Ilkeston
Projects

    Aimee Bollu is a collector, a gatherer, an arranger of the things people have discarded and forgotten. She seeks out objects that have fallen out of use, out of society, and brings them back to life. Through the creation of hybrid objects, incorporating these found elements and newly made ceramic vessel forms, the disregarded items become meaningful once more, and possess a new value.

    Services
    designer / maker
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Ilkeston
    Address
    13 Newbridge Close
    DE76LY Ilkeston
    United Kingdom
    +44-7780468363 www.aimeebollu.co.uk
