The Great Gate Company
Fencing & Gates in Corsham
    • The Great Gate Company are experts in metalwork, specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke gates and railings.    The Company has a wide range of designs for the period and contemporary home and these can be modified to suit customer requirements.    Alternatively, the Company can manufacture to customer's own designs.   Products include all kinds of gates, railings, balustrade, handrails, internal stairs, window grilles and staircases.   The Company works with architects, building contractors, designers, landscapers and end users.  All enquiries are dealt with promptly and professionally.

    Services
    • Design
    • fabrication and installation of gates and railings
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Corsham
    Address
    Unit 20, Leafield Indystrial Estate
    SN13 9SW Corsham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225811367 www.thegreatgatecompany.co.uk
