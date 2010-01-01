Chase and Wonder was set up in late 2010 by David and Faye Aspinall with the simple aim of creating examples of fine design with British personality. From our converted cowshed in Rural England we screen print and letterpress many of our products by hand, all of which are proudly made in Britain. Our products include limited edition prints, greeting cards, stationery (including writing and correspondence sets, notebooks etc), Washbags and purses, cushions and much more.

Since our inception we have grown quickly and now supply some of the UK's best retailers, including Liberty, Fortnum and Mason, Harrods, Anthropologie (UK), Paperchase, Paul Smith as well as over 150 other independent stockists. We also have a growing list of international stockists (around 40) such as Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, Kates Papeie in New York and Isetan Mitsukoshi in Japan.