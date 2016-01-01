Your browser is out-of-date.

niche pr
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
    • Majorca villa, niche pr niche pr Mediterranean style living room Wood Multicolored
    Majorca villa, niche pr niche pr Mediterranean style bedroom Solid Wood Multicolored
    Majorca villa, niche pr niche pr Mediterranean style living room Solid Wood Multicolored
    +3
    Majorca villa
    Carla Designs, niche pr niche pr Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
    Carla Designs, niche pr niche pr Country style dining room Wood White
    Carla Designs, niche pr niche pr Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Green
    +1
    Carla Designs
    Surrey cottage, niche pr niche pr Country style living room Bricks Multicolored
    Surrey cottage, niche pr niche pr Detached home Bricks
    Surrey cottage, niche pr niche pr Small kitchens Wood Beige
    +1
    Surrey cottage
    Birdham West Sussex, niche pr niche pr Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
    Birdham West Sussex, niche pr niche pr Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Purple/Violet
    Birdham West Sussex, niche pr niche pr Classic style living room Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
    +1
    Birdham West Sussex
    London townhouse, niche pr niche pr Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
    London townhouse, niche pr niche pr Eclectic style bedroom Wood Blue
    London townhouse
    Cotswolds family home, niche pr niche pr Mediterranean style bedroom Wood White
    Cotswolds family home, niche pr niche pr Modern living room Silver/Gold Grey
    Cotswolds family home, niche pr niche pr Modern style bedroom Multicolored
    Cotswolds family home
    UK based PR consultancy exclusively for professional interior designers with clients currently based in the UK, Europe & USA.

    Clients include: Carla Designs, Chameleon Interiors, Pascoe Interiors, Halo Design Interiors, Milward Teverini, Nicky Dobree, Rebekah Caudwell Design, TG Studio.

    Services
    • press & media relations exclusively for professional interior designers
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Worldwide PR for worldwide designers
    • London, UK
    Company awards
    • all niche pr UK interior designer clients are award winning.
    • Pascoe Interiors is included in The Telegraph's UK Top 20 interior designers.
    Address
    Cambridge, London & New York
    SW10 0XE London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070000000 www.niche-pr.co.uk
    The UK's only PR consultancy working exclusively for professional and award winning interior designers anywhere in the world. Coverage includes television appearances, book features, all the UK's interiors titles and many online magazines and websites, as well as top interiors and design magazines from around the world.

    Nick Lee - Founder of niche pr - also styles and directs photo shoots for clients, to get the best possible shots for his clients and editorial coverage.

