Lesser-Spotted
Furniture & Accessories in Hoar Cross
    • Bringing you access to rare, bespoke and unusual furniture and accessories, the Lesser-Spotted team have curated an exciting new collection of work from contemporary designers alongside antique and vintage suppliers.

    Services
    'Spotted for You' our complimentary personal shopper service where we find that signature piece you've been looking for.
    Service areas
    UK and internationally
    Address
    Yew Tree Farm, Maker Lane
    DE13 8QR Hoar Cross
    United Kingdom
    +44-1283319003 www.lesser-spotted.co.uk
    Rare, beautiful and interesting finds for your home...

