Victoria House Fireplaces Ltd
Fireplaces in Benfleet
Reviews (8)
    • Large showrooms displaying over 140 fireplaces in stone, marble, wood
    and cast iron. solid fuel stoves and peripherals. Gas and electric fires are also displayed Bespoke fireplace surrounds and hole in the wall designs are also offered. We will beat any local retailers standard price on any item.

    We now offer a made to measure service on most designs of fire surrounds
    and in a large variety of materials. We can also turn your own design into a reality. If you have seen a fireplace you like but its not the right size or in the wrong material just bring the details into us and let us see if we can meet your requirements.

    Services
    • The supply and installation of all fireplace
    • gas and electric fires
    • solid fuel stoves and appliances.
    Service areas
    • Essex
    • London
    • Kent
    • Benfleet
    Address
    259—261 Kiln Road
    SS7 1RU Benfleet
    United Kingdom
    +44-1702551172 www.victoriahousefireplaces.co.uk

    mark mjharding2@sky.com
    Very helpful
    7 months ago
    Kelsey Major
    I have just had my new fire surround and fire installed, excellent service from start to finish- can’t thank the shop staff or the installer enough, so professional. I’ve always dreamt of a beautiful fire place and now we have one. I can’t recommend this company enough.
    8 months ago
    Scott Wharam
    If I could give 0 stars, I would. The guy who fitted the fire was supposed to sweep the chimney first. He didn't, he just pushed the liner through 30 years of debris, which all landed in my lounge, EVERYWHERE. Because he did not sweep it first, the liner was damaged due to a blockage. My regular sweep says the line will only last a few years as it was damaged on instillation. The heatproof boards that he ruined the original fireplace installing have fallen off. The part they place over the chimney blew off in the first breeze. Simply shocking. I would never go there again, and I would advise you not to try once.
    over 2 years ago
