miles and lincoln
Designers in London
    Laser cut screens - Lemuel's Bar - Conrad Hotel, Dublin.
    Laser cut screens - Hollybrook - Queen Elizabeth St, London.
    Laser cut screens - Kitchen island - Network design
    Laser cut screens - Balustrade infill - Frond design
    Laser cut screens - Soho Coffee Shop
    Laser cut screens - Spiral staircase and mezzanine apron.
    Miles & Lincoln design and supply laser cut screens and panels for interior design and exterior architecture. Our exclusive designs feature in commercial environments - retail, hotels, bars, restaurants, leisure, offices, financial institutions as well as luxury residences and apartments.   Decorative dividing partitions; suspended ceilings; balustrade and stairway infill; functional, attractive security screens, doors and corporate branding make for innovative interior design schemes.   Laser cut panels feature in exterior façades to complement external cladding and can be used for refurbishment projects and also for decorative art installations and landscape architecture.        

    Services
    • Laser cut screens. laser cut panels
    • balustrade infill
    • Suspended Ceilings
    • wall cladding
    • Artwork
    • dividing screens
    • space dividers
    Service areas
    UK and International
    Address
    SE1 1DE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036370807 www.milesandlincoln.com
