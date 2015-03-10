Your browser is out-of-date.

MegaTiles
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Stanwell Moor
    Established in 2005, Megatiles has been successfully importing and distributing tiles across UK, Europe, Africa and now the Middle East. We specialise in Matt and Polished Porcelain Tiles as well as exclusive Freshwater Mother of Pearl mosaics. We also stock Ceramic wall tiles, decorative wall and floor tiles as well as granite – all at incredible prices!

    Services
    Tile Stockist and Supplier
    Service areas
    Surrey & London and Stanwell Moor
    Address
    Vermeulens, Horton Road
    TW19 6AE Stanwell Moor
    United Kingdom
    +44-1784458888 www.megatiles.com

    Reviews

    Ryan Davis
    Ordered off white gloss tiles great service and communication quality product cheapest online as well. I was short two tiles which was my fault for not ordering enough and they went the extra mile to help me out to collect another box at a time that suited me i would highly recommend
    6 months ago
    PUNIT KHEMANI
    Great product range and very satisfied with my selection of tiles. Staff were very helpful and knowledgeable, who provide a great personal service, tailored to your needs.
    about 6 years ago
    Pradeep Kul
    We have used megatiles for over 9 years now for all our projects. Grest customer service and great products with even better after sales support. The level of detail that the members of staff can help in terms of the design is very insightful and leaves you with a positive experience. Thank you.
    about 6 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
