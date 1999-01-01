Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GardenSite
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Birmingham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • GardenSite has been selling gardening products online since 1999 and so with 18 years of industry experience under their belt, you can rest assured that when buying a home, garden or aquatic product from their website, you'll be in safe hands. GardenSite offer thousands of products available for delivery across the UK including sheds, greenhouses, pond and aquarium supplies. garden furniture and structures and a whole lot more!

    Services
    • Sheds
    • Greenhouses
    • Ponds
    • Water Features
    • Fountains
    • Furniture
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    • GLEE Buying Power Awards Winner of 2015
    • GLEE Buying Power Awards Winner of 2016
    Address
    209 Chester Road
    B36 0ET Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1213557701 www.gardensite.co.uk

    Reviews

    Emma Watton
    Really pleased with my pergola, easy to assemble and is very sturdy now it is in place. It has really enhanced my garden.
    11 months ago
    David Hale
    Great experience, helpful staff and a very well stocked store. If you need fish / pond accessories this is the place
    4 months ago
    Mark Kemp
    What wonderful people, will always Shop here, good price's and product's.
    11 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element