Famous for its iconic design both inside and out, the Armadilla pod combines traditional clinker boat-building technology (as used by the Greeks, Romans, Vikings and many others) with innovative high-tech modern construction techniques to create a product that is both visually impressive and highly functional.

The Armadilla is designed, engineered and manufactured in Scotland, the home of many great engineers and shipbuilders. Built to the standard and quality of a modern house (generously insulated wall cavities, electric underfloor heating, LED lighting) the Armadilla pod creates a space that can be used year-round in even the harshest of climates.

Armadillas are constructed with an integral steel frame and therefore do not require foundations, and in most cases will not require planning permission. They can be readily moved by forklift and crane.