Armadilla Pods
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Rosewell
Reviews
Projects

    • Office Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Office Pods
    Accommodation Pods

    Famous for its iconic design both inside and out, the Armadilla pod combines traditional clinker boat-building technology (as used by the Greeks, Romans, Vikings and many others) with innovative high-tech modern construction techniques to create a product that is both visually impressive and highly functional.

    The Armadilla is designed, engineered and manufactured in Scotland, the home of many great engineers and shipbuilders. Built to the standard and quality of a modern house (generously insulated wall cavities, electric underfloor heating, LED lighting) the Armadilla pod creates a space that can be used year-round in even the harshest of climates.

    Armadillas are constructed with an integral steel frame and therefore do not require foundations, and in most cases will not require planning permission. They can be readily moved by forklift and crane.

    Services
    • home office
    • spare room
    • guest bedroom
    • garden room
    • music room
    • accommodation pods
    • boutique glamping pods
    • Spa
    • therapy & treatment rooms
    • schools and classrooms
    Service areas
    All across the UK and & worldwide
    Address
    The Walled Garden
    EH24 9EQ Rosewell
    United Kingdom
    +44-1314404515 armadilla.co.uk

