At Christine May Interior Design, we pride ourselves on our friendly no-nonsense approach and on building strong relationships with our clients. By combining exacting standards with warmth and informality, the whole process becomes enjoyable and rewarding.

We are passionate about design and our experience and meticulous attention to detail, plus the use of colour and texture, result in beautiful interiors that fulfil our clients’ dreams. From initial concept through to final installation, we are dedicated to inspiring clients’ own imagination and creativity. We continually aim to exceed expectations.

We frequently work with architects, contractors and specialists on all aspects of the interior architecture of a property – on both new build and refurbishment contracts. Our portfolio encompasses interior architecture, kitchen and bathroom design, bespoke, British made furniture, show homes, residential and commercial projects.

Our vision is to create spaces that are functional and beautiful that will give our clients enduring pleasure.