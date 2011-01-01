Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Halo Design Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Weybridge
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Old Oak, Surrey, England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    Old Oak, Surrey, England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    Old Oak, Surrey, England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    +13
    Old Oak, Surrey, England
    Courchevel France, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    Courchevel France, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    Courchevel France, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern houses
    +14
    Courchevel France
    Oxshott Surrey England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern rooms
    Oxshott Surrey England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern rooms
    Oxshott Surrey England, Halo Design Interiors Halo Design Interiors Modern rooms
    +11
    Oxshott Surrey England

    Blanca trained at the Chelsea College of Art and Design,
    after getting an Honours Degree from Durham University                                                                                      in Spanish with History, and after completing a postgraduate business course at South Bank University. 

    Her interior design career started at a now established design company in Surrey, where she joined them in their first week of business. After eleven years with them she left to form her own now award winning interior design company, Halo Design Interiors.

    Halo has worked on many prestigious residential estates including the Crown Estate, Oxshott, The Wentworth Estate, St Georges Hill, Surrey, as well as London, Sandbanks, Cotswolds and Courchevel, France.

    halodesigninteriors.com

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Weybridge
    Company awards
    • Winner: International Property Awards—Best interior design private residence 2012-2013, Courchevel
    • Highly Commended: International Property Awards, 2011, Old Oak Surrey
    Address
    23 Oatlands Drive
    KT13 9LZ Weybridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932845885 www.halodesigninteriors.com

    Reviews

    BB Collaborations
    Amazing team at Halo Design Interiors you only need to look online to see the quality of works carried out no wonder they win awards. A highly talented and professional team.
    8 months ago
    Anna Nurkowski
    over 2 years ago
    Nick Lee
    award winning interior designers based in Weybridge currently working on private residential homes in St Georges Hill, Wentworth, Oxshott, Cobham, Weybridge, Guildford, Sandbanks and Horsham.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element