Blanca trained at the Chelsea College of Art and Design,

after getting an Honours Degree from Durham University in Spanish with History, and after completing a postgraduate business course at South Bank University.

Her interior design career started at a now established design company in Surrey, where she joined them in their first week of business. After eleven years with them she left to form her own now award winning interior design company, Halo Design Interiors.

Halo has worked on many prestigious residential estates including the Crown Estate, Oxshott, The Wentworth Estate, St Georges Hill, Surrey, as well as London, Sandbanks, Cotswolds and Courchevel, France.

halodesigninteriors.com