My name is Eduard Caliman and I am an architectural visualizer and interior design enthusiast based in Leeds, United Kingdom.

Throughout my professional career I have worked at visualization studios in Italy and the United Kingdom where I have had the chance to offer my support and skills to complete many prestigious projects.

Being forever mesmerized by interior design and architecture my ultimate role is that of helping interior designers and architects envision and give life to their projects.

As a generalist in my field I have had the opportunity to perfect all the technical stages needed in the creation of a timeless visual: - modeling from CAD or sketch based plans - creation of photorealistic materials and surfaces - creation of bespoke elements, from furniture to decorative elements - realistic environment lighting