Wallpaper designer Deborah Bowness presents a different style of decorating. Her unique and timeless designs provide interior spaces with an extra dimension. They make a bold statement, quietly. It’s trompe I'oeil with a special deborah bowness twist. These are beautiful works of art and functional wall coverings.

Deborah intends her designs to interact with the spaces in which they are placed. The illusionary effect can be enhanced by adding real objects on top of or next to the paper. Shelves, hooks, pictures or frames, for example. It is the interactive nature of WALLPAPER by deborah bowness which will make your installation unique.

WALLPAPER by deborah bowness is handmade in East Sussex, England. Our expert printers, Hand print, hand cut and package all the papers by hand. Every piece made is done so with pride, care and attention to detail.