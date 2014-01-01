April and the Bear is an online lifestyle and homewares emporium, filled to the brim with beautifully eclectic homewares, exclusive art prints, edgy jewellery and thoughtful gifts.

Each product in the A&TB collection has been carefully selected for its unique aesthetic, quality and its ability to bring a smile to your face. With an Irish base in Portobello, Dublin and an international aesthetic – April and the Bear aims to bring an affordable alternative to those looking for something different, unique and beautiful.

We also offer flexible and affordable interior consulting services - we work within your budget to create a space that suits your space and lifestyle. We specialise in smaller projects and our online interior consulting service includes:

- Room Layout Drawings - Full Colour Moodboards with Product Suggestions - Shopping List & Budget