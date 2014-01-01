Your browser is out-of-date.

April and the Bear
Online Shops in Dublin
Reviews (0)
    April and the Bear is an online lifestyle and homewares emporium, filled to the brim with beautifully eclectic homewares, exclusive art prints, edgy jewellery and thoughtful gifts.

    Each product in the A&TB collection has been carefully selected for its unique aesthetic, quality and its ability to bring a smile to your face. With an Irish base in Portobello, Dublin and an international aesthetic – April and the Bear aims to bring an affordable alternative to those looking for something different, unique and beautiful.

    We also offer flexible and affordable interior consulting services - we work within your budget to create a space that suits your space and lifestyle. We specialise in smaller projects and our online interior consulting service includes:

    -       Room Layout Drawings -       Full Colour Moodboards with Product Suggestions -       Shopping List & Budget

    Services
    Online shop, Interior Consulting, and DIY Blogging
    Service areas
    Dublin
    Company awards
    Best Business Blog—Image Blog Awards 2014, Finalist in the The Blog Awards Ireland 2014, Nominated in The BOPS 2014.
    Address
    D8 Dublin
    Ireland
    www.aprilandthebear.com
