Kestrel Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Norwich
Reviews (6)
    Services
    Design
    installation including all services
    Service areas
    Norwich
    Address
    Reeves Corner, Plumstead Rd, Great Plumstead
    NR13 5BY Norwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-1603722026 www.kestrelfurniture.com

    Reviews

    Edward Hill
    Excellent service and first class product
    over 4 years ago
    David Smith
    Very poor quality. My parents purchased a kitchen from Kestrel for £22,000. The quality is awful. Many of the doors are already falling off and the kitchen has a number of serious design flaws - something that I would not expect of a B&Q kitchen, let alone one from a so called specialist supplier.
    over 3 years ago
    Jasper Hulscher
    Nothing but great things to say about our experience with Kestrel kitchens. They came up with some great ideas and lots of support throughout the design process. Giving us an amazing quality kitchen. Nothing was too much trouble. They sorted out 3rd party fitting issues. Highly recommended!
    almost 3 years ago
