Excellent service and first class product
Very poor quality. My parents purchased a kitchen from Kestrel for £22,000. The quality is awful. Many of the doors are already falling off and the kitchen has a number of serious design flaws - something that I would not expect of a B&Q kitchen, let alone one from a so called specialist supplier.
Nothing but great things to say about our experience with Kestrel kitchens. They came up with some great ideas and lots of support throughout the design process. Giving us an amazing quality kitchen. Nothing was too much trouble. They sorted out 3rd party fitting issues. Highly recommended!