Definition Audio Visual
Other Businesses in Leeds
    Show all 7 projects

    Definition Audio Visual is a Professional Audio Visual Installation company based in West Yorkshire that installs professional sound systems, stage lighting, projector installations, Video Conferencing Systems into commercial properties throughout the surrounding areas.

    We provide a complete audio and visual equipment installation solution from start to finish on all our projects. From a background music system or public address system installation to a projector and screen installation we cover all aspects of an AV installation solutions. Our AV installations have ranged from audio visual systems installed into restaurants, bars, boardrooms and hotels.

    Services
    • audio visual installations
    • projector installations
    • sound system installations
    • av installations
    Service areas
    • Leeds
    • Bradford
    • Harrogate
    • York
    • Wakefield
    • Sheffield
    • Chesterfield
    • Rotherham
    • Castleford
    • Barnsley
    • Halifax
    • Doncaster
    • Huddersfield
    • Hull
    • darlington
    • SALFORD
    • Manchester
    • Warrington
    • Rochdale
    • Stockport
    • Oldham
    • Preston
    • Bolton
    • ripon
    • Burnley
    • BLACKBURN
    • Scunthorpe
    • WORKSOP
    • MANSFIELD
    • Selby
    • west yorkshire
    • south yorkshire
    • north yorkshire
    • East Yorkshire
    • Lancashire.
    Company awards
    CSCS
    Address
    3D Harrogate Road
    ls19 6hw Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7548347594 www.definitionaudiovisual.co.uk
