melin tregwynt
Textiles & Upholstery in Haverfordwest
Reviews (27)
    • We have been weaving with wool in our family’s whitewashed mill on the Pembrokeshire coast for over 100 years.

    Our work is diverse – creating distinctive contemporary cloths, as well as revisits to our back catalogue that stretches back through the family’s last two generations.

    Edging up to almost 100 cloths in our range, we have something for everyone. Whether you are looking for dusty neutrals or to cut a dash with something a bit more vivid.

    Services
    Weavers of woollen cloth. Used for home furnishing aswell as contract upholstery.
    Service areas
    haverfordwest
    Address
    melin tregwynt
    sa62 5ux Haverfordwest
    United Kingdom
    +44-1348891225 www.melintregwynt.co.uk

    Reviews

    scilly180608
    Fabulous "Festive Afternoon Tea" today, so much food - all of it delicious. The staff are lovely, special mention for Tanya who has been so very helpful with my bookings. The shop sells a variety of goodies, including a lot of locally made items. A look through the windows at the named looms shouldn't be missed, wow - the speed of those shuttles!! Well worth a visit.
    6 months ago
    joanne niinemae
    Despite weather, the place was lovely. I highly recommend the cafe and its beef cawl
    4 months ago
    Emanuele Manco
    Lovely bit of history with a shop and a small restaurant. Worth stopping by and exploring the nearby beaches.
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
