We have been weaving with wool in our family’s whitewashed mill on the Pembrokeshire coast for over 100 years.
Our work is diverse – creating distinctive contemporary cloths, as well as revisits to our back catalogue that stretches back through the family’s last two generations.
Edging up to almost 100 cloths in our range, we have something for everyone. Whether you are looking for dusty neutrals or to cut a dash with something a bit more vivid.
- Weavers of woollen cloth. Used for home furnishing aswell as contract upholstery.
- haverfordwest
melin tregwynt
sa62 5ux Haverfordwest
United Kingdom
+44-1348891225 www.melintregwynt.co.uk