Hopper + Space
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Hopper + Space 1980s AND 1990s CLASSIC DESIGNS Ron Arad, Mario Botta, Achille Castiglioni, Philippe Starck , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Dining roomChairs & benches
    Hopper + Space 1980s AND 1990s CLASSIC DESIGNS Ron Arad, Mario Botta, Achille Castiglioni, Philippe Starck , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Classic airports
    Hopper + Space 1980s AND 1990s CLASSIC DESIGNS Ron Arad, Mario Botta, Achille Castiglioni, Philippe Starck , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Classic airports
    +2
    Hopper + Space 1980s AND 1990s CLASSIC DESIGNS Ron Arad, Mario Botta, Achille Castiglioni, Philippe Starck
    1980s 1990s IKEA FURNITURE BY HOPPER + SPACE - Vintage Classic Latecentury Retro , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Living roomSofas & armchairs
    1980s 1990s IKEA FURNITURE BY HOPPER + SPACE - Vintage Classic Latecentury Retro , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Classic airports
    1980s 1990s IKEA FURNITURE BY HOPPER + SPACE - Vintage Classic Latecentury Retro , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Classic style living room
    +6
    1980s 1990s IKEA FURNITURE BY HOPPER + SPACE - Vintage Classic Latecentury Retro
    BLOC Club Chair by Hopper + Space -- Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design, Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Living roomSofas & armchairs
    BLOC Club Chair by Hopper + Space -- Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design, Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Living roomSofas & armchairs
    BLOC Club Chair by Hopper + Space -- Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design, Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Classic airports
    +3
    BLOC Club Chair by Hopper + Space -- Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design
    BLOC Sofa by Hopper + Space - Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Living roomSofas & armchairs
    BLOC Sofa by Hopper + Space - Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Interior landscaping
    BLOC Sofa by Hopper + Space - Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design , Hopper + Space Hopper + Space Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    BLOC Sofa by Hopper + Space - Contemporary furniture influenced by midcentury design

    Hopper + Space is made up of Ben + Joe. We live for design and interiors. From art deco and midcentury to postmodern and contemporary we've got years of experience supplying gorgeous pieces for people's homes and commercial projects. 

    We've recently applied this experience to creating our own Original Range of furniture which is for sale alongside our 20th Century finds. 

    Our bespoke 20th century furniture sourcing and re-upholstery service has recently been recommended by Elle Decoration and our work has been featured by the Financial Times, Mad About The House, Bright Bazaar, The Gay Times, The Sunday Times and Apartment Therapy.

    Subscribe to our mailing list  via our site and follow us on twitter, instagram or facebook to stay up to date with new designs, 20th century finds and special offers.

    Services
    • Furniture supply home and business
    • 20th century design sourcing service
    • interior design for commercial and residential projects
    • Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    DA81QL London
    United Kingdom
    www.hopperandspace.com
