Hopper + Space is made up of Ben + Joe. We live for design and interiors. From art deco and midcentury to postmodern and contemporary we've got years of experience supplying gorgeous pieces for people's homes and commercial projects.

We've recently applied this experience to creating our own Original Range of furniture which is for sale alongside our 20th Century finds.

Our bespoke 20th century furniture sourcing and re-upholstery service has recently been recommended by Elle Decoration and our work has been featured by the Financial Times, Mad About The House, Bright Bazaar, The Gay Times, The Sunday Times and Apartment Therapy.

Subscribe to our mailing list via our site and follow us on twitter, instagram or facebook to stay up to date with new designs, 20th century finds and special offers.