Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (6)
    Painters and Decorators in London Ready2Paint is using a modern customer service and workmanship techniques to create both domestic and commercial painting services for the 21st century.
    Although we work in different areas in London we make sure that each of our painters and decorators work in the area in which they live, to ensure a local feel and character to our service. If you are fed up with painters and decorators that turn up late, and don't use dustsheets and have a radio blaring out all day long, call Ready2Paint instead for a FREE, no obligation quotation.

    Services
    • Painting & decorating
    • plastering
    • tiling
    • Wallpapering
    • Flooring
    Service areas
    Greater London Area, Croydon, and London
    Address
    257 Phipps Bridge Road
    SW19 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037517229 www.ready2paint.co.uk

    Reviews

    Saira Sadique
    I had a terrible experience. The guy didn't show up for the quote appointment and wouldn't answer the phone despite numerous calls. We don't live at the property and travelled there at a time requested by him.
    11 months ago
    Jenny McDonald
    From Start to Finnish I had an excellent experience, they showed up on time, the work was fantastic. Very detailed and really went the extra mile without any fuss. I would highly recommend them and will certainly use them again for future painting projects.
    over 1 year ago
    April Smith
    Needed to paint our living room, which we decided very last minute. Ready2paint was helpful with great advice. It was booked on short notice, and we was beyond impressed with the final result. Professional team, perfectly skilled and extremely reliable. Would 100% recommend.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
