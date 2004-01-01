Your browser is out-of-date.

At Home Interior Design Consultants
Designers in Cambridge
    Cambridge town house

    Hugh started his illustrious interior design career 30 years
    ago, establishing At Home in 1982.

    In that time he has designed both traditional and contemporary interiors for residential houses and apartments, large country homes, boutique retail outlets and hotels and a number of Masters’ Lodges for Cambridge Colleges.

    Known by his clients for being unassuming, approachable and a good listener, Hugh now finds most of his work is in the contemporary style, but he still genuinely enjoys designing traditional interiors and one of his latest projects in this vein is a listed Mill House.

    Hugh and his team of designers and architects regularly work in the London to Cambridge corridor but new clients have taken them to Lincolnshire and Scotland and Belgium. 

    In 2004 At Home Interior Design was finalist of both the Design & Decoration Awards and the idFX/BIDA Awards for contemporary design schemes. Commended again in 2007 for their designs, Hugh and his team are capable of handling single bathroom redesigns to large country house refurbishments.

    www.athome-interiors.com

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    CB25 9TU Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    www.athome-interiors.com
