Studio Augustin
Architects in London
    • We are at a unique point in history; a reassessment of the way we inhabit our environment is currently taking place worldwide.

    Our studio exists to try and help make a better world through architecture, design, urbanism, research and development. Faced with rapid global urbanisation and a changing climate, the work of the studio uses passive and low energy design to create a built environment which can intelligently integrate with its wider ecological context and cultivate healthier relationships with nature. Close collaboration with like-minded construction and environmental specialists is at the heart of the studio’s approach to innovation. Advances in building technology are combined with an understanding of vernacular techniques and traditions. Each project, whatever its size, is seen as an opportunity to transform our cities sustainably and economically.

    London
    Address
    24 Witchwood house, 60 gresham road
    SW9 7NN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7875966164 www.studioaugustin.co.uk
