Oficina Inglesa London
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (2)
    • Oficina Inglesa has been making bespoke handmade furniture for over 30 years. Specialists in French reproductions and classic pieces, the company provides its clients with easy online access to its 600 plus furniture collection via its website and it is represented in the UK through a showroom in London. 

    Skillfully hand-crafted at Oficina Inglesa's workshop in Europe, the range includes handmade French dining tables and dining chairs, chests of drawers and armchairs, desks and secretaires, bookcases, sideboard buffets, occasional and coffee tables, bedside tables and more.

    Services
    Bespoke Handmade Furniture.
    Service areas
    Handmade Furniture and Bespoke furniture
    Address
    329,52 Upper Street
    N1 0QH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072264569 www.oficinainglesa.com

    Reviews

    Patric Pearce
    showroom manager being super rude, grumpy and ignorant. Avoid at all costs.
    7 months ago
    Chantal Irish
    over 3 years ago
