Oficina Inglesa has been making bespoke handmade furniture for over 30 years. Specialists in French reproductions and classic pieces, the company provides its clients with easy online access to its 600 plus furniture collection via its website and it is represented in the UK through a showroom in London.

Skillfully hand-crafted at Oficina Inglesa's workshop in Europe, the range includes handmade French dining tables and dining chairs, chests of drawers and armchairs, desks and secretaires, bookcases, sideboard buffets, occasional and coffee tables, bedside tables and more.