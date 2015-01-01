Your browser is out-of-date.

Materflora Lda.
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Maia.
Reviews (7)
    Vertical Gardens
    Sheer Collection - Floral Art
    Bouquet Design
    Silk Flowers & Foliage by Materflora
    Our Favourite Trees

    Truly passionate for Nature, we work perfect silk replicas rather than actually living greens and flowers. So our creations are much more resistant, durable and reusable, no need for watering or maintenance, and end up being an eco-friendly solution!

    Experts in making nature blossom into Art, our Floral Design studio has recently extended the scope of their professionalism and creativity and began to develop several projects for events, advertising campaigns, shops, hotels, offices, restaurants, where garden walls are  the main stars!

    Services
    • Silk Flowers and Plants
    • Floral Design
    • landscape design
    • vertical gardens
    Service areas
    • Portugal
    • Europe
    • Middle East
    • Angola
    • Mozambique
    • united states
    • MAIA.
    Address
    Rua Vale 660
    4425-399 Maia.
    Portugal
    +351-229670405 www.materflora.com.pt
    Legal disclosure

    Nature Blooming into Art!

    Reviews

    Maxi Schlegel
    Perfumery Magnolia in Landquart, Switzerland, would like to thank Materflora for the great job they have done with the vertical garden. The Magnolia Perfumery in Landquart, Switzerland, would like to thank Materflora for their great work with the Vertical Garden.
    11 months ago
    Madalena Martins
    Maximum quality and great assistance. The staff is nice and caring and the products are lovely. Overall a very good service, I'm looking forward to work with Materflora & Numero LIving again.
    about 1 year ago
    Nisa B. Duarte
    almost 3 years ago
