Established in the mid-nineties this independent retailer with its own in-house design company (Boho & Co) has a distinctly eclectic flavour with style inspiration categories such as Boho Lounge, Garden Room and Living with Light which use accessories from their wide selection. Their affordable but well-made furniture ranges have Shaker, French and English influences and they specialise in bespoke finishing with many pieces available painted or upholstered to order.