Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
an Angel at my Table
Furniture & Accessories in Good Easter
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • an Angel at my Table
    an Angel at my Table
    an Angel at my Table
    +13
    Click to complete

    Established in the mid-nineties this independent retailer with its own in-house design company (Boho & Co) has a distinctly eclectic flavour with style inspiration categories such as Boho Lounge, Garden Room and Living with Light which use accessories from their wide selection. Their affordable but well-made furniture ranges have Shaker, French and English influences and they specialise in bespoke finishing with many pieces available painted or upholstered to order.

    Service areas
    Good Easter
    Address
    Armours Farm Barns
    CM1 4RG Good Easter
    United Kingdom
    +44-8452000723 http//:www.anangelatmytable.com
      Add SEO element