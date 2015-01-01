Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Numero Living
Furniture & Accessories in Maia
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ceranor 2015 , Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Ceranor 2015
    Explosion Sculture , Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdHomewares
    Explosion Sculture
    Be inspired!, Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdHomewares
    Be inspired!
    Table and Sideboard Vases, Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Table and Sideboard Vases, Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Table and Sideboard Vases, Numero Living Numero Living HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +15
    Table and Sideboard Vases
    Unique Floor Vases, Numero Living Numero Living Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Unique Floor Vases, Numero Living Numero Living Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Unique Floor Vases, Numero Living Numero Living BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +11
    Unique Floor Vases

    Numero Living, is an unique home decor exclusive design brand, created by Ana Vasconcelos in 2004, designed to enliven spaces with a distinctive touch of elegance and creativity.

    We aim to create an engagement between fashion and interior design trends, bringing forth pieces that never lose their power of seduction and fascination, inspired by textures and shapes found in nature and in our everyday life, always bearing in mind the upcoming trends of contemporary design.

    Services
    • Exclusive Design Home decor Brand- Vases
    • Pots
    • planters
    • sculptures and columns
    Service areas
    Maia
    Address
    Rua Vale 660
    4425-399 Maia
    Portugal
    +351-229689119 numeroliving.com.pt/pt1
    Legal disclosure

    Living by the Heart to accomplish Art...

    Reviews

    Susana Machado
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element