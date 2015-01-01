Numero Living, is an unique home decor exclusive design brand, created by Ana Vasconcelos in 2004, designed to enliven spaces with a distinctive touch of elegance and creativity.
We aim to create an engagement between fashion and interior design trends, bringing forth pieces that never lose their power of seduction and fascination, inspired by textures and shapes found in nature and in our everyday life, always bearing in mind the upcoming trends of contemporary design.
- Address
-
Rua Vale 660
4425-399 Maia
Portugal
+351-229689119 numeroliving.com.pt/pt1
