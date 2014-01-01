Koubou Interiors is one of the leading Interior Architectural Design Practices in Berkshire specialising in Commercial and Healthcare design.

Gilly Craft, Managing Director and lead designer, trained at the Regent Academy in London where she graduated with a Distinction. Gilly founded Koubou Interiors in 2004 previously having tutored Interior Design at her local college.

Gilly understands the importance of getting to know her clients and taking the time to understand their brief, this enables her to focus on each design individually, ensuring that her client’s likes and dislikes, along with the functionality of the space are taken into account.

Koubou Interiors specialise in Commercial and Healthcare design, by working closely with her team of highly skilled and qualified designers Gilly is able to manage every aspect of the design process, taking a project through from the initial design concept to completion.