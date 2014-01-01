Rachel McLane Ltd is an established and multi-award winning interior design consultancy with specialist experience in concept design, design detailing and space planning for the hotel, residential, retail and spa & leisure industries. We thrive on the challenge of discovering what each client really wants from a project and finding the best way to provide it. Our reputation is built on attention to detail and customer satisfaction.
- Interior Design
- space planning
- Retail Interiors
- commercial interiors
- Residential Interiors
- Spa & Leisure Specialist Interiors
- Bar & Restaurant Interiors
- Hotel Interiors
- Malton
- Lord Mayors Award for Star Inn the City, Finalist at Northern Design Awards for Star Inn the City,
- Winners of York Design Awards for Piccadilly Loft Apartments
Castlegate, Malton
YO17 7DP Malton
United Kingdom
+44-1653740036 www.rachelmclane.co.uk
