Rachel McLane Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Malton
Projects

    • Down Hall Country House Hotel - Bedroom Refurbishment, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    Down Hall Country House Hotel - Bedroom Refurbishment, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    Down Hall Country House Hotel - Bedroom Refurbishment, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    +2
    Down Hall Country House Hotel - Bedroom Refurbishment
    Old Police Station, Harrogate - Show House, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Old Police Station, Harrogate - Show House, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic style garden
    Old Police Station, Harrogate - Show House, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic style kitchen
    +3
    Old Police Station, Harrogate - Show House
    Whitby Spyglass 1708, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Country style living room
    Whitby Spyglass 1708, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Country style living room
    Whitby Spyglass 1708, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Country style kitchen
    +1
    Whitby Spyglass 1708
    Devonshire Fell, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
    Devonshire Fell, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Devonshire Fell, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
    +5
    Devonshire Fell
    Piccadilly Lofts Apartments, York, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Piccadilly Lofts Apartments, York, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Piccadilly Lofts Apartments, York, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Industrial style kitchen
    +13
    Piccadilly Lofts Apartments, York
    Botham's Tea Rooms, Whitby, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    Botham's Tea Rooms, Whitby, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    Botham's Tea Rooms, Whitby, Rachel McLane Ltd Rachel McLane Ltd Classic airports
    +1
    Botham's Tea Rooms, Whitby
    Rachel McLane Ltd is an established and multi-award winning interior design consultancy with specialist experience in concept design, design detailing and space planning for the hotel, residential, retail and spa & leisure industries. We thrive on the challenge of discovering what each client really wants from a project and finding the best way to provide it. Our reputation is built on attention to detail and customer satisfaction.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • space planning
    • Retail Interiors
    • commercial interiors
    • Residential Interiors
    • Spa & Leisure Specialist Interiors
    • Bar & Restaurant Interiors
    • Hotel Interiors
    Service areas
    Malton
    Company awards
    • Lord Mayors Award for Star Inn the City, Finalist at Northern Design Awards for Star Inn the City,
    • Winners of York Design Awards for Piccadilly Loft Apartments
    Address
    Castlegate, Malton
    YO17 7DP Malton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1653740036 www.rachelmclane.co.uk
