Lauraloves
Textiles & Upholstery in Tonbridge
    Lauraloves. provides an exciting range of uniquely designed luxury handmade home accessories and gifts. Laura’s vision for Lauraloves. is to create unique home accessories that are luxurious, individual, elegant and striking in design. A sense of exclusivity is at the heart of Lauraloves. Drawing inspiration from fashion, vintage textiles and the beautiful countryside in the South East of England and Scotland. All our home accessories and interior products are designed, printed and made in Great Britain with quality natural fabrics.

    Services
    • Textile Design
    • cushions
    • Home Accessories
    • textile gifts
    • Bespoke Design
    Service areas
    Throughout the UK and worldwide
    Address
    27 Mabledon Road
    TN9 2TQ Tonbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7886035645 www.lauralovesdesign.co.uk
