Lauraloves. provides an exciting range of uniquely designed luxury handmade home accessories and gifts. Laura’s vision for Lauraloves. is to create unique home accessories that are luxurious, individual, elegant and striking in design. A sense of exclusivity is at the heart of Lauraloves. Drawing inspiration from fashion, vintage textiles and the beautiful countryside in the South East of England and Scotland. All our home accessories and interior products are designed, printed and made in Great Britain with quality natural fabrics.