Beautiful hand crafted pieces of furniture styled on the classic mid-century laminated ply and tube steel British school chair.
A stunning interpretation of an iconic retro classic, blending vintage styling with a sophisticated contemporary twist. Choose from a variety of designs to create your own eclectic set, or use as a one-off accent piece, to uplift, transform and enhance any space. 100% British design and craftsmanship. Manufactured in the UK in the traditional manner for chairs that are truly unique, designed to last a lifetime and only look better with age.
