Scott &amp; Taylor
Furniture & Accessories in Kilve
    Bacaro - East London
    Private Property - Chiswick
    Strut & Cluck - Shoreditch
    This Workspace - Bournemouth
    Product Range

    Beautiful hand crafted pieces of furniture styled on the classic mid-century laminated ply and tube steel British school chair.

    A stunning interpretation of an iconic retro classic, blending vintage styling with a sophisticated contemporary twist. Choose from a variety of designs to create your own eclectic set, or use as a one-off accent piece, to uplift, transform and enhance any space. 100% British design and craftsmanship. Manufactured in the UK in the traditional manner for chairs that are truly unique, designed to last a lifetime and only look better with age.

    Services
    Bespoke
    Service areas
    & all across the UK, Somerset, and Kilve
    Address
    Old Rectory Cottage
    TA5 1EG Kilve
    United Kingdom
    +44-7786548006 www.scottandtaylorlondon.com
