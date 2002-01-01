In 2002, founder Christopher Duffy, a design graduate from the University of Brighton made his humble beginning creating products in his kitchen. Having grown out of the kitchen a long time ago, Duffy London now perform their furniture-making wizardry in a spacious studio in east London.

Duffy London’s designs are ideas-based, combining art and function and playing with the concepts of gravity, geometry and illusion. The innovative and quirky designs spring from the mind of Chris, however, he also draws on his talented designers and manufacturers to turn these concepts into quality products. Boasting strong eco-credentials, everything is handmade to order by skilled craftspeople in the UK, using sustainable wood and other eco-friendly materials and mediums. Duffy London is used to being in the spotlight of the press, having appeared in top interior design magazines, and you may have even seen his Glo-Canvases featured in the backdrop of several TV programmes. Some particularly noteworthy designs are the Shadow Chair, that appears to defy gravity by standing on only two legs, and the incredible UP Tables, which are a playful trompe l’oeil, giving the impression of a glass table top being suspended by balloons. Then there are the LAB Lamps, looking like something a mad scientist put together with bits of lab equipment, and the delightful Swing Table, which will transport you back to your childhood.