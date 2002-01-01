Your browser is out-of-date.

Duffy London
Designers in London
Reviews (4)
    In 2002, founder Christopher Duffy, a design graduate from the University of Brighton made his humble beginning creating products in his kitchen. Having grown out of the kitchen a long time ago, Duffy London now perform their furniture-making wizardry in a spacious studio in east London.

    Duffy London’s designs are ideas-based, combining art and function and playing with the concepts of gravity, geometry and illusion. The innovative and quirky designs spring from the mind of Chris, however, he also draws on his talented designers and manufacturers to turn these concepts into quality products. Boasting strong eco-credentials, everything is handmade to order by skilled craftspeople in the UK, using sustainable wood and other eco-friendly materials and mediums. Duffy London is used to being in the spotlight of the press, having appeared in top interior design magazines, and you may have even seen his Glo-Canvases featured in the backdrop of several TV programmes. Some particularly noteworthy designs are the Shadow Chair, that appears to defy gravity by standing on only two legs, and the incredible UP Tables, which are a playful trompe l’oeil, giving the impression of a glass table top being suspended by balloons. Then there are the LAB Lamps, looking like something a mad scientist put together with bits of lab equipment, and the delightful Swing Table, which will transport you back to your childhood. 

    Design of furniture design of bespoke furniture
    UK London
    Ground Floor The Granary 80 Abbey Road
    IG11 7BT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085943395 duffylondon.com

    belinda Stokes
    about 1 year ago
    Igor Kanop
    Great design! One of a kind.
    over 4 years ago
    Candice Palladino
    Not only is my table GORGEOUS, but the service and experience with Leo at Duffy London was second to none. My only gripe is that I can't own all of their pieces. Highly recommend.
    over 2 years ago
