Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Your Cleaners Team London
Other Businesses in Morden
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Your Cleaners Team London
    Click to complete

    Your Cleaners Team is a leader in residential and commercial cleaning in London and its surrounding areas. As a professional cleaning company our main goal is to satisfy even the highest expectations of our customers through offering comprehensive, hassle-free and efficient cleaning services. We are proud of our exceptional work and well trained and certified staff, and we can safely say that we have not just London cleaners but experts with years of experience and knowledge in the cleaning business.

    We specialise in:
    - Carpet cleaning 

    - House cleaning

    - End of tenancy cleaning 

    But we have flexible cleaning packages suitable for every customer's needs and requirements. Just give us a call and let us know how can we help.

    Services
    • House Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • upholstery cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • office cleaning
    • oven cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • After Builders Cleaning
    • floor polishing
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • London and Greater London
    • Morden
    Address
    44 Hazelwood Avenue
    SM4 5RR Morden
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030266114 www.yourcleanersteam.co.uk
    Legal disclosure


      Add SEO element