Oggetto
Online Shops in Dorchester
    Oggetto is an online home and lifestyle store offering a carefully curated collection of simple, functional and thoughtfully designed products for everyday use in the home.

    Oggetto (pronounced or-jet-oh) is the Italian word for object and we believe beautiful objects help to make a house a home. From our base in Dorset in South West England, we design and source products from designers, makers, artisans and small producers in the UK and around the world with a simple understated aesthetic and timeless appeal, as much at home in the town or country. Quality, longevity and craftsmanship underpin the collection, with an emphasis on handmade pieces full of character and integrity. 

    Here is our video introduction - http://vimeo.com/oggetto/intro

    Services
    Online home and lifestyle store
    Service areas
    Dorchester and London
    Address
    Unit 2a The Old Aerodrome
    DT2 8BL Dorchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1305881010 www.oggetto.com
    Legal disclosure

    Here is a our video introduction - http://vimeo.com/oggetto/intro

