Oggetto is an online home and lifestyle store offering a carefully curated collection of simple, functional and thoughtfully designed products for everyday use in the home.

Oggetto (pronounced or-jet-oh) is the Italian word for object and we believe beautiful objects help to make a house a home. From our base in Dorset in South West England, we design and source products from designers, makers, artisans and small producers in the UK and around the world with a simple understated aesthetic and timeless appeal, as much at home in the town or country. Quality, longevity and craftsmanship underpin the collection, with an emphasis on handmade pieces full of character and integrity.

Here is our video introduction - http://vimeo.com/oggetto/intro