Kitchen Republic is a Brighton based kitchen specialist firm. We supply, design and install kitchens from many UK and European brands. Such as Comprex. Schroder, Second Nature, Burbidge, Deseo to name just a few.

Although our core business is in and around East Sussex, we often carry out installations in Kent, Surrey and London. In addition we can supply kitchens Nationwide all at affordable prices.

The company is noted for exceptional design and detailing and most projects are handled completely in-house. Including all associated works such as Plumbing, Electrical, Carpentry, Decoration and Tiling

Appliances supplied from all leading manufacturers - Neff, Bosch, Siemens, AEG, Smeg, Zanussi, Whirlpoo, Best, Bora, Air Uno to name just a few.

Kitchen Republic is the sister company to our well established building company, Colour Republic who carry out complete property refurbishment in Brighton and Hove.