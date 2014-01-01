Diagonal Furniture was set up in early 2014.

I started collecting design furniture when I was living in Berlin. Furniture was inexpensive and widely available and it was easy to build up a collection. I started working in a vintage furniture store in Kreuzberg and learned a lot about European post war design. When I moved to London, I bought my first Hans J. Wegner piece - a GE-290 three seater sofa also known as the plank sofa. I also started collecting Ladderax shelvings - it is such a flexible and adjustable system! Frequent travels to Holland have sparked a passion for Dutch art, graphics and industrial design. Friso Kramer's Revolt chair is a particularly fine example of Dutch Industrial Design. I would like to share my knowledge and passion for furniture. I can assist acquiring single pieces or setting up your own collection of exceptional post war European design. Most of the pieces on this website are also for hire.