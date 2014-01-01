Your browser is out-of-date.

Diagonal Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Diagonal Furniture was set up in early 2014. 

    I started collecting design furniture when I was living in Berlin. Furniture was inexpensive and widely available and it was easy to build up a collection. I started working in a vintage furniture store in Kreuzberg and learned a lot about European post war design.  When I moved to London, I bought my first Hans J. Wegner piece - a GE-290 three seater sofa also known as the plank sofa. I also started collecting Ladderax shelvings - it is such a flexible and adjustable system! Frequent travels to Holland have sparked a passion for Dutch art, graphics and industrial design. Friso Kramer's Revolt chair is a particularly fine example of Dutch Industrial Design. I would like to share my knowledge and passion for furniture. I can assist acquiring single pieces or setting up your own collection of exceptional post war European design.  Most of the pieces on this website are also for hire.

    Services
    • sourcing
    • advice
    • valuation
    • Buying
    • Selling
    • lending pieces for shoots
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Vauxhall Walk
    SE11 5EU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7943592692 www.diagonalfurniture.com
