Hello Petal By Rebecca Newport of London is an exciting new range of printed cushions by the textile designer and interior stylist Rebecca Newport. The capsule collection consists of 12 unique pieces all named after flowers and designed to compliment one another. The range is based on an original watercolour series inspired by Rebecca’s childhood home of Kew Gardens, London. Print and pattern are a real focus of Rebecca’s work and the floral collection is a celebration of her love for colour.

Each cushion is digitally printed and proudly hand crafted in the United Kingdom. Her signature painterly designs are printed and backed onto a cotton linen mix fabric and which comes with a luxury duck feather insert. The printing method used captures the colours and brushstrokes of the paintings beautifully giving the feeling of a unique handpainted design to each piece.

Rebecca grew up in the beautiful and inspiring London suburb of Kew Gardens. Encouraged by her mother from an early age to paint and draw she went on to study Textile design at Chelsea College of Art and Design, part of the The University of the Arts London where she sold designs to Guess Jeans and Calvin Klein. After graduating Rebecca worked in retail buying and then turned her attention to styling for interiors, still life and food. For the past four years Rebecca has worked as a stylist and now has a portfolio of international brands and magazines under her belt.

After moving back to her childhood home in Kew she begun to paint watercolours inspired by her surroundings which have in turn inspired the new cushion collection Hello Petal, the name given which encapsulates this fun, pretty and vibrant collection.